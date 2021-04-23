Why the Falcons, Bengals, and Dolphins are best fits for TE Kyle Pitts

Barring unexpected circumstances, the primary three picks within the 2021 NFL Draft are nearly definitely going to be quarterbacks. Because of this, among the best prospects within the draft, Kyle Pitts, will fall down the board barely, which is sort of handy for the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, and Miami Dolphins, all of whom may use a participant of Pitts’ skills. Let’s check out the case for every workforce to pick out him.

Kyle Pitts may be the plain alternative for the Falcons

Of the three groups, Atlanta is arguably the workforce most in want of a decent finish. Their incumbent starter, Hayden Hurst, wasn’t nice final season. His 571 yards and 6 touchdowns are affordable sufficient for a decent finish, however his efficiency on the Offensive Worth Metric (OVM) wasn’t practically so spectacular.

The OVM is a measuring system created by the (Bx) Motion to judge gamers primarily based on their contributions to the offense inside their position, quite than purely by their field scores.

Final season, Hurst’s OVM grade of 29.41 ranked because the ninth-lowest amongst all qualifying tight ends, indicating that he offered extraordinarily restricted worth to the Falcons’ offense. Hurst’s main weak spot lay in his yards after the catch statistics.

His common 4.8 yards after the catch per reception really ranks comparatively excessive. Nonetheless, in accordance with the NFL’s superior metrics, that quantity was -0.4 yards decrease than anticipated, the third-worst differential at his place. Due to this fact, an explosive participant like Pitts can be an apparent improve.

The Falcons may make investments sooner or later as a substitute

Regardless of their tight finish difficulties, Atlanta would possibly determine that they’ve extra necessary priorities than tight finish. Quarterback Matt Ryan is 35, and the Falcons are in an important place to pick out his substitute.

This draft has 4 (or 5, relying on who you ask) top-tier quarterback prospects. Whereas Atlanta won’t get their private favourite, at the least a kind of gamers is assured to be obtainable as soon as the workforce is on the clock.

In the event that they like whichever quarterback continues to be there, the Falcons would possibly suppose it’s price passing on Pitts to safe the way forward for their franchise.

The Bengals may use an elite tight finish like Pitts however may need extra vital wants elsewhere

In contrast to the Falcons, Cincinnati’s main tight finish carried out fairly effectively in a restricted position final season. Drew Pattern wasn’t a very giant a part of the Bengals’ offense, totaling simply 349 yards and 1 landing, however his OVM grade of 38.3 was the third-highest at his place.

He averaged a formidable 3.9 yards of separation, tied for third amongst tight ends. He additionally caught 75.47% of his targets, the fourth-highest share.

Conversely, whereas Pattern crammed his position effectively, the Bengals do need assistance at large receiver. That’s why some suspect that Cincinnati will choose Joe Burrow’s former teammate, large receiver Ja’Marr Chase, right here. Whereas Pitts is arguably the extra proficient participant, the present chemistry between the 2 former LSU stars would possibly tip the scales in Chase’s favor.

If Penei Sewell is offered, Cincinnati would possibly have to draft him

Very like the Falcons, there’s one other participant that may flip the Bengals’ consideration away from Pitts. Regardless of the enchantment of a go catcher like Pitts or Chase, Cincinnati desperately wants assistance on the offensive line.

Throughout his rookie season, Burrow took hits time and again till his physique couldn’t deal with it anymore. Placing him in that place for one season was one factor; doing it a second time can be downright irresponsible and would place the futures of each Burrow and the franchise as an entire in critical jeopardy.

Apart from, it received’t matter who Burrow is throwing to if he will get sacked each play. Or, even worse, if he will get injured once more and might’t throw to anybody in any respect.

Thankfully for the Bengals, it’s potential that one other probably transcendental expertise falls to them at No. 5 total — Oregon offensive deal with Penei Sewell.

Pitts and Sewell are maybe the 2 finest prospects within the draft behind Trevor Lawrence. If given a alternative between the 2, I doubt anybody would blame Cincinnati for placing their quarterback’s finest pursuits first and taking Sewell.

The Dolphins would possibly want Pitts probably the most

Just like the Bengals, the Dolphins want to offer their younger quarterback weapons, and that’s an issue Pitts may resolve. I wrote an article not too long ago discussing the performances of Miami’s high go catchers from final season, tight finish Mike Gesicki included, and none of them had been above common with regards to the superior metrics.

Amongst them, Gesicki was really the worst offender. Whereas his statistics had been phenomenal for a decent finish, totaling 703 yards and 6 touchdowns, his superior metrics had been abysmal.

He averaged simply two yards of separation, the third-lowest within the NFL amongst all large receivers and tight ends. That was an issue shared by most of his teammates, with DeVante Parker rating even worse, at 1.7 yards on common.

Gesicki’s issues didn’t finish there, although. His catch share of 62.35% and three.8 yards after the catch each ranked tenth from the underside amongst qualifying tight ends. As is the case with the Falcons, including Pitts can be a direct improve.

And to those that like Gesicki regardless of these struggles, keep in mind which you can have multiple tight finish on the sector on the similar time, particularly with gamers like Pitts and Gesicki, who typically function extra like large receivers anyway.

In contrast to the Falcons and Bengals, the Dolphins don’t have a extra urgent want

As we now have mentioned, the Falcons and Bengals arguably have extra urgent wants than go catcher, and subsequently, they may avoid Pitts. However, go catcher is much and away the place that must be addressed most by Miami.

Sure, they might use an offensive lineman or a go rusher. Moreover, the working again place must be addressed as effectively. However these wants pale compared to the dearth of weapons Tua Tagovailoa was working with final season.

Signing Will Fuller definitely helps mitigate that drawback, however the workforce nonetheless must get Tua extra assist if he’s going to achieve success. If Pitts falls this far within the draft, taking him looks as if a no brainer.

Pitts will probably find yourself on one among these groups

It’s fully potential, however unlikely, that Pitts falls previous the Falcons, Bengals, and Dolphins, leading to some workforce beneath them extraordinarily comfortable. Nonetheless, the probabilities are that one among these three groups will determine that choosing up among the best tight finish prospects in years is a brilliant transfer.

Whichever one among them decides to drag the set off, it is going to be troublesome to argue with the choice. All that’s left to do is wait and see who will probably be so fortunate.