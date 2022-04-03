Why the Flyers Are Ending Keith Yandle’s ‘Amazing’ Ironman Streak

PHILADELPHIA – The decision was as inevitable as it was inconvenient.

The NHL’s freshly crowned Ironman Keith Yandle’s consistent game streak would have stalled at 989 on Saturday—more than 13 years after his remarkable run began but just 11 games shy of 1,000.

Understanding the weight of benching, Philadelphia coach Mike Yeo announced the organization’s decision to scratch the 35-year-old Yandel for the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Flyers home game.

“It’s important that we get some young players on board,” Yeo told reporters after Morning Skate. “We have to keep an eye on the future.”

Yandel passed Ironman to Doug Jarvis (964 games) earlier this season, and his historical attendance record spans three decades and four…