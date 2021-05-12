Why the Show Should Have Die Before Season 2: Fox made headlines this week as the public is reminded that the network isn’t just the source of controversial news stories. Do you remember Fox programming? American idol & The Simpsons ring a bell? Fox has never stopped keeping up with its TV series competitors, but the news this week shows us that the network may not be able to keep up with the streaming giants taking over TV.

The news this week concerns one of four current Fox dramas that have hit the air 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The inhabitant in 2019. We’re talking about Lost son, and this week, sources across the board announced that it will be canceled after just two seasons, and fans are wondering if Fox will now have a gaping hole in its already dwindling block of dramas.

Down to the wire

Deadline reported that yesterday Lost son has been canceled after only two seasons. The cancellation is no surprise to streaming addicts who have never heard of the series, and Lost son seems to have ended before the show even started. So how did the show manage to make it to Season 2?

Lost son season 2 didn’t come easy. The show was the last of the Fox dramas set in 2020 and Deadline seemed to imply that the choice was made in a pinch, saying that season 2 was only approved “after the upfronts, and it got back to the thread for the series”. The show was popular with Fox, but what did the ratings say about the series?

Lowest rated

Lost son season 2 was the lowest-rated Fox drama on air at runtime, but the series appeared to be doing well in terms of digital online viewing. However, the digital numbers were not enough to store Lost son, and the series was the only Fox drama to be dropped during this cycle.

Lost sonThe problems started and didn’t end with the bad reviews. The show’s production was reportedly challenging, as scheduling issues ran amok, spawning from Michael Sheen’s casting. However, since the creatives at Fox liked the show, they tried everything they could come up with to make the show catch on.

Involve sources Lost son just managed to get Season 2 going, but signing on A-listers like Catherine Zeta-Jones kept some interest. The show also had Tom Payne, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver on the cast and production credits during its run.

No sign-up, however, seemed to do enough for a third season of Lost son approved. So how will Fox fill the gap in his schedule?

Next season

For the next batch of shows on Fox, the network has picked up four new dramas to add to their meager lineup. Dramas The big leap, Monarch, the cleaning lady, and Our kind of people is coming to Fox next season in lieu of a sequel Lost son season 2.

While streaming fans wonder what Fox will come up with for its plethora of fateful drama series, the networks still seem to recognize his bread and butter. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Fox has already revamped its cult-followed animated series Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, Family man, The great north, and The Simpsons.

Fox seems to be resting on its laurels, but drama fans can only hope the network will correct the mistakes it has made Lost son season 2 with its four new drama series next season.

Are you one of the select Lost son super fans? Tell us why the show deserved a third season in the comments!

