Why these stocks are surging?

Adani stocks: Despite global equity market reeling under the heat of Russia-Ukraine war for more than a month, some Adani stocks have given stellar return to its shareholders in this period. Recently listed Adani Wilmar share price has surged around 32 per cent in last one month and it has hit life-time high on Tuesday testing ₹500 levels for first time after listing. Similarly, Adani Power share price climbed to its life-time high of ₹181.40 apiece levels on NSE, delivering around 40 per cent return to its investors in last one month. Adani Port share has also surged around 7.50 per cent in last one month.