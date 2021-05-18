Why this Muslim country has printed its currency on Lord Ganesha’s photo, the reason is shocking



You must have heard about many Muslim countries, but the country we are talking about today has more than 87 percent Muslims, but their love for Hindu brothers is more than any country in the world. The name of this country is Indonesia.

Here you will find many examples of Hindu Muslim brotherhood. Not only this, the picture of Ganesha, the deity of the Hindus, has been printed on the note here.

The currency of Indonesia is called Rupaiya. If you see a note of 20 thousand rupees here, then there is a picture of Ganesha printed in a way. Hajar Devantara has a photo next to it. Ganesh ji is considered a god of art, science and intelligence, on the other hand, Devantara was a freedom fighter from Indonesia.

Why is Ganesh on the note

It is said that in 1997, the currency of almost all countries of Asia was continuously falling. The economy of all countries was severely affected then. Then someone advised to put a photo of Ganesha on the note. Subsequently, Indonesia got rid of the devaluation. Indonesia has never faced currency devolution since then.