Why Tilray Stock Jumped 36% on Thursday

Marijuana leaves on a dark background, Edit Hemp, Beautiful Background, Indoor Farming

written by Amy Leggett-Wolf The Motley Fool in Canada

Tilray (TSX: TLRE)(NASDAQ:TLRY) Jumped an incredible 36% on Thursday and was already up 19% on Friday. It came from news that the MORE Act would once again pass through the United States House of Representatives.

What happened?

Tilray stock was one of several cannabis stocks rising on Thursday. This was due to the news that the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Removal Act, or More Act, would be on the floor of the House by Monday. The act would make marijuana non-criminal and even legalize and eliminate prior cannabis convictions.

Tilray stock has a major presence in both the United States and Canada as one of the largest medical cannabis providers…