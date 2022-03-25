LATEST

Why Tilray Stock Jumped 36% on Thursday

Why Tilray Stock Jumped 36% on Thursday

Tilray (TSX:TLRY) (NASDAQ:TLRY) jumped an incredible 36% on Thursday and was already up 19% on Friday. It came from news that the MORE Act would once again pass through the United States House of Representatives.

What happened?

Tilray stock was one of several cannabis stocks rising on Thursday. This was due to the news that the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Removal Act, or More Act, would be on the floor of the House by Monday. The act would make marijuana non-criminal and even legalize and eliminate prior cannabis convictions.

One of the world’s largest medical cannabis providers, Tilray stock has a major presence in both the United States and Canada. In addition, it became even bigger through the recent acquisition of US$211 million worth of…

