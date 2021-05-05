LATEST

Why Trump’s new tech ‘platform’ is so hilariously underwhelming – MSNBC

As Donald Trump settled into his semi-retirement phase, there was all kinds of speculation about what he might do next. Would he start a television network? Maybe form a new political party?

Much of the speculation focused on social media — the former president had been forced from his beloved Twitter — and Trump’s interest in creating a rival platform of his own. In fact, the Associated Press reported in March that the Republican was planning to unveil his own social-media platform “in two or three months.”

Jason Miller, a controversial spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Fox News at the time that the former president was poised to “completely redefine the game” with his new tech initiative.

It was against this backdrop that Fox News ran this report yesterday on Team Trump’s new tech rollout.

Former President Trump launched a communications platform on Tuesday, which will serve as “a place to speak freely and safely,” and will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers, after months of being banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook. The platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The same report added that the former president’s project appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus — the “digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations,” created by Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager.

For now, it’s not clear how much Trump and his team paid for this “communications platform,” though I’m awfully curious to find out just how big an investment this was — because the project is hilariously underwhelming.

In fact, to describe this as a “communications platform” is itself generous to the point of comedy. What Team Trump has created is, for all intents and purposes, a rudimentary blog for the former president.

At issue is a straightforward website in which Trump can publish some thoughts, and then people can share those thoughts with others through social media. This technology and this format has existed for many years. In fact, it’s not dissimilar to the website you’re reading right now.

The principal difference is, Trump’s blog doesn’t appear to link to any other websites — suggesting the former president has a new blog, but it’s not an especially good one.

To be sure, I’m not criticizing blogging. I’m a fan of the medium, having spent much of my adult life doing it.

But after the hype about Trump getting ready to “completely redefine the game,” it seemed that the former president would unveil something more impressive than a website the teenager who lives on your block could’ve thrown together in an afternoon.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

27
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top