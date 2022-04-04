Why Twitter Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

What happened

shares of Twitter (TWTR 27.12% , The start of the week was increasingly charged with higher fees, rising to 26.6%. As of 10:47 am, the stock was up 25.84%.

The catalyst that sent social media stocks high was the word that Tesla (TSLA 5.61% , CEO Elon Musk had taken a surprisingly large stake.

So what

A regulatory filing dropped Monday morning showed Musk had acquired more than 73 million shares of Twitter stock, a 9.2% stake, making him the company’s largest shareholder. At Friday’s closing price, Musk’s stake was worth about $2.89 billion.

The temperamental entrepreneur has indicated his interest in Twitter, a platform he uses extensively. Musk, in a post late last month, shared his…