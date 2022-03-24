Why was Conor McGregor arrested? Alleged dangerous driving incident explained – and what he said on Twitter

UFC champion Conor McGregor was arrested in West Dublin on Tuesday evening for dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old was driving his Bentley Continental GT, a car that costs £140,000, on the N4 motorway when he was pulled over by police.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter i newspaper cut off noise

His arrest came around the same time as fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal, who turned himself in to the Miami Police and was charged with serious battery and criminal mischief.

This is everything you need to know.

Why was he arrested?

McGregor has been charged by Irish police after he was arrested on Tuesday (22 March) evening for alleged dangerous driving.