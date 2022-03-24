LATEST

Why was Conor McGregor arrested? Alleged dangerous driving incident explained – and what he said on Twitter

Posted on
Why was Conor McGregor arrested? Alleged dangerous driving incident explained - and what he said on Twitter

UFC champion Conor McGregor was arrested in West Dublin on Tuesday evening for dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old was driving his Bentley Continental GT, a car that costs £140,000, on the N4 motorway when he was pulled over by police.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

i newspaper cut off noise

His arrest came around the same time as fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal, who turned himself in to the Miami Police and was charged with serious battery and criminal mischief.

This is everything you need to know.

Why was he arrested?

McGregor has been charged by Irish police after he was arrested on Tuesday (22 March) evening for alleged dangerous driving.

A police statement said: “Gardai arrested a man aged 30 years in connection with an incident …

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
539
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top