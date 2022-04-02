Why was Kyle Lowry’s carefully planned exit necessary for the Raptors to take the next step?

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will never be where they are now without Kyle Lowry.

But they wouldn’t get to where they want to be if the team’s all-time leader in assists, steals, charges and wins was still wearing the No. 7, throwing his body over the wood and into the crowd like every loose ball was a one. There was a live grenade that needed to be suppressed.

Successfully navigated those two incompatible paths that represent the Raptors’ glorious, Lowry-led past and its increasingly promising future, is the fundamental reason why Sunday evening looms large not only in the history of the franchise, but in the history of the sport. It will be such a special moment. represents the city.

Lori’s departure – and therefore her return – was carefully planned and precisely…