Why was Reena Swayamma opposing BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize? – TMT Daily

After more than a year of ongoing discussions and protests between Reena Swayamaya and her loyal fans, the BRIT Awards and Mercury Awards accepted Reena’s wish and revised her eligibility criteria. This is a major victory not only for Reena, but also for many other British citizens and musicians. Read on to find out all the details here.

Loading...

Loading...

Why did the protests begin?

The situation between the BRIT Awards and the Mercury Awards associations between Reena Swayamma first started when BPI, which administers the Mercury Award, disqualified Reena Swayamma’s 2020 album for nomination because she did not. Consider him british. Solo artists needed British or Irish nationality, and you also had to send in an official document of your citizenship to prove it.

Loading...

Reena Swayamma was born in Japan, but moved to Britain with her family when she was five years old. Board reported that “He has the status of an indefinite leave to stay in the UK (ILR), which gives him permanent residency and the right to live and work in the country. But he is not a British citizen “. Japan also does not allow dual citizenship, so if it wants to qualify, it will have to renounce its Japanese citizenship.

Loading...

Renouncing his Japanese citizenship to become a British citizen solely for eligibility, he was apparently reluctant for the thirty-year-old pop singer, as his family lived in Japan. However, he felt that this was not fair as he saw himself as British. In an interview with Vice, she said: “I remember that I am living here. . . I went to summer school in Japan, and it really is ”.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

“I signed the UK label [Dirty Hit]. I have been living here uninterruptedly for the last 25 years. I am only tax-registered in this country. The entire album was recorded in the UK – as well as mixed in LA. My lyrics are in English, except for one poem in one song ”, Starr said.

Loading...

“I basically don’t agree with this definition of British. I think I’m really British… If I were snatched, I would be fine… Let’s just make a better record and move on.” . ‘But the fact is that I was not even eligible. … I don’t even know what that feeling was. It was other “.

Loading...

Given that both the Mercury Award and the BRIT Award are comparable to being the US Equivalent to grammy awards, It makes sense that Reena should be recognized for her work. If she was eligible, it is very likely that the pop star would have been nominated, as the title of her 2020 album Swayamvar Was an excellent hit and received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Success

While BPI took a while to take any public action regarding the incident, Reena Swayamma on Wednesday shared with fans via Instagram that BPI has accepted her requests. Celeb wrote:I am over the moon to share the news that BPI has decided to change the eligibility rules for all candidates for the BRIT Awards and Mercury Awards after several conversations.

Loading...

“From this year, artists (like me) will be eligible for nomination even without British citizenship. The rules have been broadened for those who have been residents of the UK for five years. I thank all of you for your heartfelt words for sharing the #SAWAYAMAISBRITISH campaign around the world and igniting this important conversation about the British.

Loading...

This means that Swayamvar could possibly be nominated for the upcoming BRITS Award this May, and some believe it could be a rising star award. However, this feat is not just monumental for his own career, but taking action, Reena Swayamma has also allowed other artists, who can come from different backgrounds, to be recognized for her Contribution to british music And culture. Way to go, Reina!

Loading...