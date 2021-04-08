Why was Titus O’Neil chosen over Shad Gaspard for the Warrior Award? | The SportsRush

LATEST

Why was Titus O’Neil chosen over Shad Gaspard for the Warrior Award

Why was Titus O’Neil chosen over Shad Gaspard for the Warrior Award? The former WWE star tragically passed away last year.

Shad Gaspard moved on from this life into the other last year. He and his son were among a group of swimmers who were caught in a strong rip current in Venice Beach, California. The former WWE star bravely instructed the lifeguards to save his son first before he vanished underwater. His body was found ashore three days later.

His act of valor in his final moments touched many and he was posthumously awarded the PWI Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated readers. Many believed that he would also be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as the Warrior Award winner. That however, didn’t happen as the honor instead went to Titus O’Neil.

Why was Titus O’Neil chosen over Shad Gaspard for the Warrior Award?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the WWE had already intended to induct O’Neil last year itself. This was well before Gaspard’s untimely passing. O’Neil’s connection with Tampa Bay was also instrumental in WWE sticking to their original decision.

The report also added that the general belief is that Gaspard will eventually receive the honor when the WWE travel to either New York, where he was born, or Los Angeles, where he lived. Considering Wrestlemania 39 is in LA, it may not be long before the former WWE star finds his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

Former Cryme Tyme partner JTG, who has been campaigning for Gaspard to receive the Warrior Award, recently joked about the WWE awarding O’Neil instead of Gaspard.

He took down his post after fans took his joke the wrong away, revealing that the reactions he got were not what he was after.

“I took down my last post because it was SUPPOSED to be a HaHA, LMAO, JTG thats funny. It got the wrong reaction and I don’t want anyone throwing shade at @TitusONeilWWE. Titus definitely deserves to be recognized for his work he does in the community. Congrats again brotha”

