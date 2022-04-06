Why Was Tory Lanez Arrested Amidst the Megan Thee Stallion Case?

Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into custody during his court appearance on Tuesday after allegedly violating the terms of a pre-trial protective order.

Canadian rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, appeared at a hearing in Los Angeles as part of his felony case amid allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion in his leg back in 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty.

To Rolling stoneJudge David Hereford increased Lenz’s bail from $250,000 to $350,000.

They found that the 29-year-old star had violated court orders, after several tweets surfaced last month, harassing or contacting Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Peet) or exploring the matter with outside parties. refused to discuss.

During the hearing, Lenz’s lawyer, Sean Holly, argued that his client…