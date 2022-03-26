Why world will switch off lights at 8.30 PM; how you can participate

People around the world will join hands to turn off their lights for one hour from 8:30 to 9:30 in your local time zone to see the 15th Earth Hour. Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment. It aims to unite millions of people around the world to show solidarity for both the people and the planet. This year’s event invites people around the world to unite in a moment of reflection on our relationships with each other and our collective home.