Why X is written on the last compartment of the train, what is the meaning of this LV, know


You must have traveled many times in the train and if you have noticed, then you must have seen that there is an X mark on the last compartment of the train. But do you know what this X means? Actually, there are many signs that have some meaning. If these special signs are not made on the trains, then the operation of Indian Railways will be almost impossible. Today we are going to tell you about these sign only.

Actually, this big X is written only on passenger trains. It is always written on the last compartment of the train, which simply means that it is the last compartment of that train.


What is the meaning of LV written on the last compartment of a train
LV is written on the last compartment of the train with a large X as well as a small board. Its fullform is Last Vehicle. Both these signs are mainly made for railway officers and employees. They have nothing to do with ordinary people. If any railway officer or employee does not see X or LV written on the last compartment of the train, then he informs the control room. If both these signs do not appear on the last compartment of a train, it means that the rear compartment is separated.

