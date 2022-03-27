WI vs Eng, 3rd Test, Grenada

Historic moment unfolds in front of the biggest crowd and has the oldest teammates next to him

“I immediately had tears in my eyes,” said an emotional Joshua da Silva, moments after scoring his maiden Test century. “They’re coming to me now, that’s what means the most to me. Thanks to God and my parents, everyone is supporting me. It means the whole world to me.”

Pick any metric you want and it was a great innings from da Silva. After coming in at number 8 with a score of 95 for 6 wickets, West Indies were in a losing position in reply to England’s 204. In its early…