WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: 3rd T20I game for West Indies vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Team | sport

WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I – 8 March (Antiga). Sri Lankan spinners will play a big role in fantasy teams.

The host West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20I match of the three-match T20I series. This game is the decider of the series.

West Indies won the first game of the series, while Sri Lanka made a stunning comeback in 2N d Game of the series. The Sri Lankan team’s spinners are on fire, while the West Indies batsmen need to step into this game.

Description of pitch conditions and weather

Average 1scheduled tribe The batting score at this place in this series is 146 runs.

Total Games Played: 2; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 1; Bats 2N d Won: 1

We can expect clear weather during the entire game.

Potential XI for both sides: –

West indies – Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Kirron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, DJ Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy.

Sri Lanka – Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nisanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dikwela, Thisara Perera, Vanindu Hasranga, Dushamantha Chameera, Lakshman Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Ashen Bandara.

Match details

Three match T20I series

Matches: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match

date and time: March 8, Monday – 3:30 pm

place: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Where to see: Fancode

Top 4 batting order

Loading...

West indies

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran.

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nisanka, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews.

Death over specialist

West indies

DJ Bravo and Jason Holder

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera and Lakhan Sandakan.

WI vs SL Fantasy wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran We will have wicket-keepers in this game. Puran scored 353 runs in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 169.71, while he also performed well in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He is not in good form but he should be selected for this game.

WI vs SL Fantasy Batsmen

Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis We will have our batsmen from the West Indies. Gayle is a veteran of T20 and scored 107 runs in PSL 2021 at an average of 53.50. Lewis has scored 968 T20I runs at an average of 31.23, while Simmons has scored 1001 runs at an average of 267.7. All three are excellent players.

Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nisanka Sri Lanka will have our batsmen. Gunathilaka scored 476 runs at an average of 59.50 in the Lanka Premier League, while his strike-rate was 144.68. Nisanka has scored 76 runs in just one innings, while his strike rate is 133.33.

WI vs SL Fantasy all-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga Our all-rounder from Sri Lanka will be. Hasranga has taken 22 T20I wickets with an economy of 7.07, while he was the highest wicket-taker for LPL 2020. He has taken six wickets in the series so far.

Kirron Pollard Our all-rounder from the West Indies will be. Pollard is a T20 legend who has more than 10,000 runs under his belt. He was brilliant in the IPL 2020, where he scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 191.42. Polly hit six sixes in an over in the first T20I game.

WI vs SL Dream bowler

From the West Indies, The pair of Obed McCoy and Dwayne Bravo Will add it to our team. Bravo has taken 515 T20 wickets in his career, while McCoy has taken four wickets in his short career. Both of them are T20 specialist bowlers.

Lakhan Sandakan Sri Lankan will be our bowler. Sandakan has taken 20 T20I wickets in his career with an economy of 7.28, while he has taken three wickets in the last game.

** You can take the call to drop Kirron Pollard for Aquila Dhananjaya. Pollard is not going to bowl, while Aquila is the wicket taker **

Match Prediction: West Indies is the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Vanindu Hasranga and Danushka Gunathilaka

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Lakshan Sandakan and Evin Lewis

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Notional disclaimer

All our selections are based on an in-depth and subtle analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Include a set of factors when crafting your own side with this article as a guide for matches and players