WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1 T20I Game for Best Fantasy Team | sport

WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1 T20I – 4th March (Antiga). The West Indies team is loaded with T20 superstars.

Loading...

The host West Indies will enter the first T20I match of the three-match T20I series with Sri Lanka. Chris Gayle returns in this series for the hosts.

Loading...

The West Indies have started preparations for the T20 Tech Cup with the arrival of their star players. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are back in the top order, while DJ Bravo, Jason Holder and Fidel Edwards will bolster the bowling. Kieron Pollard’s captaincy has been absolutely top-notch for this side.

Loading...

The Sri Lankan team is going to miss some of its influential players in this series. Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dikwela are aggressive players on this side, while the experience of Chandimal and Mathews will also play an important role. Thisara Perera is the team’s leading all-rounder, while Vainindu Hasranga is his most important bowler.

Loading...

Description of pitch conditions and weather

Loading...

Average 1scheduled tribe The batting score at this place in the West Indies Super 50 competition was 249 runs.

Loading...

Total Games Played: 18; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 9; Bats 2N d Won: 4

Loading...

We can expect clear weather during the entire game.

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

Loading...

West indies – Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kirron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, DJ Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Akeel Hasin.

Loading...

Sri Lanka – Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dikwela, Thisara Perera, Vanindu Haranga, Lakhan Sandan, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera.

Loading...

Match details

Three match T20I series

Loading...

Matches: West Indies vs Sri Lanka’s first T20 match

Loading...

date and time: 4 March, Thursday – 3:30 AM IST

Loading...

place: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Loading...

Where to see: Fancode

Loading...

Top 4 batting order

Loading...

West indies

Loading...

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran.

Loading...

Sri Lanka

Loading...

Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal and Oshada Fernando.

Loading...

Death over specialist

West indies

Loading...

DJ Bravo and Jason Holder

Sri Lanka

Loading...

Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep.

WI vs SL Fantasy wicket-keeper

Nicholas Puran and Dinesh Chandimal In this game our wicket will remain keeper. Puran scored 353 runs in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 169.71, while Chandimal scored 246 runs at an average of 41.00 in the Lanka Premier League. Both of these are reliable players, while Puran also batted well in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Loading...

WI vs SL Fantasy Batsmen

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis We will have our batsmen from the West Indies. Gayle is a T20 stalwart and scored 107 runs in PSL 2021 at an average of 53.50. Lewis has scored 934 T20Is at an average of 32.21, while his strike rate is 155.41. Both of them are T20 specialist players.

Loading...

Danushka gunathilaka Sri Lanka will have our batsmen. Gunathilaka scored 476 runs at an average of 59.50 in the Lanka Premier League, while his strike-rate was 144.68. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Loading...

WI vs SL Fantasy all-rounder

Thisara Perera and Vanindu Hasranga Our all-rounder from Sri Lanka will be. Perera has scored 1201 T20I runs at a strike rate of 152.60, while bowling has taken 51 wickets. Hasranga has taken 16 T20I wickets with an economy of 7.81, while he was the highest wicket-taker for LPL 2020. Both are going to play an important role in this series.

Loading...

Kirron Pollard Our all-rounder from the West Indies will be. Pollard is a T20 legend who has more than 10,000 runs under his belt. He was brilliant in IPL 2020, where he scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 191.42.

Loading...

WI vs SL Dream bowler

From the West Indies, Pair of Akil Hosin and Dwayne Bravo Will add it to our team. Bravo has taken 512 T20 wickets in his career, while Hosin has taken ten wickets at CPL 2020 with an economy of 5.55. Both of them are T20 specialist bowlers.

Loading...

Lakhan Sandakan Sri Lankan will be our bowler. Sandakan has taken 17 T20I wickets from an economy of 7.54, while he has bowled well in the Lanka Premier League.

Loading...

Match Prediction: West Indies is the favorite to win this game.

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

Even Lewis and Danushka Gunathilaka

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

Both captain’s picks + Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard

Loading...

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Notional disclaimer

Loading...

All of our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the pitching players, a pitch report and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide for the match and players