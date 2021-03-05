WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2 T20I Game for Best Fantasy Team | sport

WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I – 6th March (Antiga). The West Indies team is loaded with T20 superstars.

Loading...

The host West Indies will enter the second T20I match of the three-match T20I series with Sri Lanka. The West Indies team is packed with T20 superstars.

Loading...

The West Indies dominated the first game, and would like to continue their run. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are back in the top order, while DJ Bravo, Jason Holder and Fidel Edwards are the senior bowlers. Kieron Pollard’s captaincy has been at the top, and he hit six sixes in one over in the first T20I game.

Loading...

The Sri Lankan team struggled in the first game, and it is a do or die game for them. Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dikwela are his key top-order players, while the experience of Chandimal and Mathews will also play an important role. Thisara Perera is the team’s main all-rounder, while Vainindu Hasranga is his most important bowler.

Loading...

Description of pitch conditions and weather

Loading...

Average 1scheduled tribe The batting score at this place in the West Indies Super 50 competition was 249 runs.

Loading...

Total Games Played: 18; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 9; Bats 2N d Won: 4

Loading...

We can expect clear weather during the entire game.

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

Loading...

West indies – Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Kirron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, DJ Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy.

Loading...

Sri Lanka – Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dikwela, Pathum Nisanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Vanindu Hasranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Shamira, Akila Dananjaya, Ashen Bandara.

Loading...

Match details

Three match T20I series

Loading...

Matches: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match

Loading...

date and time: 6 March, Saturday – 3:30 AM

Loading...

place: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Loading...

Where to see: Fancode

Loading...

Top 4 batting order

Loading...

West indies

Loading...

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran.

Loading...

Sri Lanka

Loading...

Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dikwela, Pathum Nisanka, and Dinesh Chandimal.

Loading...

Death over specialist

West indies

Loading...

DJ Bravo and Jason Holder

Sri Lanka

Loading...

Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep.

WI vs SL Fantasy wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran and Niroshan Dickwella In this game our wicket will remain keeper. Pooran scored 353 runs in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 169.71, while Dikwela is an aggressive opener and has scored over 1500 runs in his T20 career.

Loading...

WI vs SL Fantasy Batsmen

Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis We will have our batsmen from the West Indies. Gayle is a T20 stalwart and scored 107 runs in PSL 2021 at an average of 53.50. Lewis has scored 962 T20Is at an average of 32.07, while Simmons has scored 982 runs at an average of 27.00. All three are excellent players.

Loading...

Danushka gunathilaka Sri Lanka will have our batsmen. Gunathilaka scored 476 runs at an average of 59.50 in the Lanka Premier League, while his strike-rate was 144.68. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Loading...

WI vs SL Fantasy all-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga Our all-rounder from Sri Lanka will be. Hasranga has taken 19 T20I wickets with an economy of 7.34, while he was the highest wicket-taker for LPL 2020. He is going to play an important role in this series.

Loading...

Kirron Pollard Our all-rounder from the West Indies will be. Pollard is a T20 legend who has more than 10,000 runs under his belt. He was brilliant in IPL 2020, where he scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 191.42. Polly hit six sixes in one over in the last game.

Loading...

WI vs SL Dream bowler

From the West Indies, The pair of Kevin Sinclair and Dwayne Bravo Will add it to our team. Bravo has taken 513 T20 wickets in his career, while Sinclair has hit just six sixes in his short T20 career with an economy of 5.11. Both of them are T20 specialist bowlers.

Loading...

Akila Dananjaya Sri Lankan will be our bowler. Dananjaya has taken 90 T20 wickets with an economy of 7.37, while he has scored a hat-trick in the last game.

Loading...

Match Prediction: West Indies is the favorite to win this game.

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

Even Lewis and Danushka Gunathilaka

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

Both Captain Pick + Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard

Loading...

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Notional disclaimer

Loading...

All our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide for the match and players