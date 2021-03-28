WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction : West Indies vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Team for 2nd Test Game | The SportsRush

WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test – 29 March (Antigua). Jason Holder and Rahkeem Cornwall are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd test match of the two-match series. The home side would want to continue their good momentum from the white-ball series.

The first test was a close affair between both teams, and we can expect the same sort of encounter in this game. All the eyes will be on Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, and Pathum Nissanka in the fantasy teams.

Pitch Conditions

The average 4th innings score at this ground is just 178 runs. Both teams would want to bat 1st on this track.

Probable XI for both sides:-

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka – Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

Match Details

Two Match Test Series

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka Second Test Match

Date and Time: March 29, Monday – 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Where to Watch: Live on Fancode

Top 4 Batting Order

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, and Kyle Mayers.

Sri Lanka

Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.

Long Spell Bowlers

West Indies

Rahkeem Cornwall and Jason Holder.

Sri Lanka

Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya.

WI vs SL Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Niroshan Dickwella will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Dickwella has scored 2291 runs at an average of 31.82, whereas he scored 128 runs in the first test.

WI vs SL Fantasy Batsmen

Lahiru Thirimanne and Pathum Nissanka will be our batsmen from Sri Lanka. Thirimanne has scored 1769 runs in his career, whereas he scored half-centuries in both innings of the first test game. Nissanka has a stellar first-class record under his belt, whereas he scored a brilliant century in the first test match.

Kraigg Brathwaite will be our batsman from West Indies. Brathwaite has scored 3902 runs at an average of 32.25, whereas he has scalped 21 wickets in bowling.

WI vs SL Fantasy All-Rounders

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers will be our all-rounders from West Indies. Holder has scalped 121 wickets, whereas he has scored 2152 runs at an average of 32.12. Mayers has scored 358 runs in just three tests, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant all-rounders.

Dhananjaya de silva will be our all-rounder from Sri Lanka. Silva has scored 2005 runs at an average of 35.18, whereas he has scalped 21 wickets in bowling.

[You can also take Dimuth Karunaratne instead of Dhananjaya de Silva]

WI vs SL Fantasy Bowlers

From Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya will make it into our team. Embuldeniya has scalped 48 wickets in just ten games, whereas Lakmal has scalped 156 wickets. Both of them bowled well in the last game.

Rahkeem Cornwall and Kemar Roach will be our bowlers from West Indies. Cornwall has scalped 31 wickets in just six games, whereas he scored a brilliant half-century in the first test. Roach is a veteran of 211 wickets, and he is a match-winner.

Match Prediction: West Indies are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role

Jason Holder and Dhananjaya de Silva

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rahkeem Cornwall and Pathum Nissanka

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

