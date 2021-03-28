LATEST

WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction : West Indies vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Team for 2nd Test Game | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on

WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test – 29 March (Antigua). Jason Holder and Rahkeem Cornwall are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd test match of the two-match series. The home side would want to continue their good momentum from the white-ball series.

The first test was a close affair between both teams, and we can expect the same sort of encounter in this game. All the eyes will be on Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, and Pathum Nissanka in the fantasy teams.

Pitch Conditions

The average 4th innings score at this ground is just 178 runs. Both teams would want to bat 1st on this track.

Probable XI for both sides:-

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka – Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

Contents hide
1 Match Details
2 Top 4 Batting Order
3 Long Spell Bowlers
4 WI vs SL Fantasy Wicket-Keeper
5 WI vs SL Fantasy Batsmen
6 WI vs SL Fantasy All-Rounders
7 WI vs SL Fantasy Bowlers

Match Details

Two Match  Test Series

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka Second Test Match

Date and Time: March 29, Monday – 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Where to Watch: Live on Fancode

Top 4 Batting Order

West Indies

  • Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, and Kyle Mayers.

Sri Lanka

  • Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.

Long Spell Bowlers

West Indies

  • Rahkeem Cornwall and Jason Holder.

Sri Lanka

  • Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya.

WI vs SL Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Niroshan Dickwella will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Dickwella has scored 2291 runs at an average of 31.82, whereas he scored 128 runs in the first test.

WI vs SL Fantasy Batsmen

Lahiru Thirimanne and Pathum Nissanka will be our batsmen from Sri Lanka. Thirimanne has scored 1769 runs in his career, whereas he scored half-centuries in both innings of the first test game. Nissanka has a stellar first-class record under his belt, whereas he scored a brilliant century in the first test match.

Kraigg Brathwaite will be our batsman from West Indies. Brathwaite has scored 3902 runs at an average of 32.25, whereas he has scalped 21 wickets in bowling.

WI vs SL Fantasy All-Rounders

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers will be our all-rounders from West Indies. Holder has scalped 121 wickets, whereas he has scored 2152 runs at an average of 32.12. Mayers has scored 358 runs in just three tests, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant all-rounders.

Dhananjaya de silva will be our all-rounder from Sri Lanka. Silva has scored 2005 runs at an average of 35.18, whereas he has scalped 21 wickets in bowling.

[You can also take Dimuth Karunaratne instead of Dhananjaya de Silva]

WI vs SL Fantasy Bowlers

From Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya will make it into our team. Embuldeniya has scalped 48 wickets in just ten games, whereas Lakmal has scalped 156 wickets. Both of them bowled well in the last game.

Rahkeem Cornwall and Kemar Roach will be our bowlers from West Indies. Cornwall has scalped 31 wickets in just six games, whereas he scored a brilliant half-century in the first test. Roach is a veteran of 211 wickets, and he is a match-winner.

Match Prediction: West Indies are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role

Jason Holder and Dhananjaya de Silva

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rahkeem Cornwall and Pathum Nissanka

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
295
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
287
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x