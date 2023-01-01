Wide admiration in Morocco for a pastry seller who speaks 3 languages

platform users trade Social Mediathe video showing Latifa Najwi, a woman in her 50s, being shown to Ali the tourist Portuguese, Pie It is sold in the shop and is known locally as “Al-Msemen”.

The saleswoman was able to ask the tourist about the specifications of the pie he wanted, and whether he ate it with a spicy taste, and then asked him about the ingredients he wanted.

The woman sells what is known as “Al-Muammar”, which is a pie that includes several thin layers, which are stuffed with ingredients such as olives, onions and lard.

After the video spread, Latifa gave several interviews to local platforms, saying that she speaks French better, but she communicates in English within the limits of what the work allows, in addition to a measure of the Spanish language.

Latifa, who opened the pastry shop in 2022, was admired because she was able to communicate smoothly with the tourist, who said he was impressed by the saleswoman’s kindness.

The saleswoman said that she was keen on learning foreign languages ​​because she needed that, by virtue of her work, “because it is unreasonable to ask people to come to you until they translate what customers say.”