Widespread Cox internet outage in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) – A widespread Internet outage was affecting users in the Las Vegas area on Friday morning.

The outage affecting Cox users started at 7:00 am and continued to be a problem in the Valley till 9:45 am.

Some social media users reported experiencing a clear power surge before their internet shutdown.

According to NV Energy, “A backhoe made contact with a transmission line this morning and customers may experience a momentary power incident. There were no continuous outages. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers.” “

NV Energy’s outage map shows only three customers in the Las Vegas area were without power as of 9:46 a.m.

A spokesperson for Cox sent the following statement: