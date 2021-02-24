[Widow Pension List Bihar] Widow Pension Scheme Bihar Application Form PDF | ReaderMaster

Vidhwa Pension Yojana Bihar 2021 List | Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme Bihar | Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Pension Yojana Bihar Online Form | Chief Minister Widow Pension Scheme Bihar Pensioner List

My dear mothers and sisters, you will be happy to know that Bihar State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a scheme for widowed women. Name of this scheme “Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme Bihar” Have been kept Announcing the scheme, the Chief Minister has promised that the government will provide pension to every widowed women of the state every month.

The main objective of running this scheme is to provide financial assistance to widowed women, so that they can improve their standard of living. When a woman’s husband dies, those women have no recourse to live. These women are also not treated well in society. In view of all these things, the Bihar government has decided that 500 rupees per month will be provided to the widowed women, so that they can raise their standard of living. With this financial help, widowed women will get much more help. They will be able to meet their daily expenses and they will not have to depend on any other person. Widow Pension Scheme Bihar All women above 18 years of age can get the benefit of.

Widow Pension Bihar Benefits (Widow Pension Bihar)

Benefits of Vidhwa Pension Yojana Bihar – With the introduction of this scheme, the following benefits will be given to the widowed women of Bihar state. Which are given below:

Under this scheme, the Bihar government will provide financial assistance of Rs 500 per month to every widowed woman. The standard of living of women will rise with the introduction of the Widow Pension Scheme. Under the widow pension scheme, even after the death of the husband, women can live their life well. Also widow women can now see their name online in the beneficiary pensioner list.

Widow Pension List Bihar 2021 Highlights

Name of scheme Chief Minister widow pension scheme Bihar

Vidhwa Pension Yojana Bihar Pre plan name Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme Bihar

Indira Gandhi Widow Pension Scheme Plan announcement Done by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2019 Related department Bihar Government Social Welfare Department Main beneficiary State Widow Women Beneficiary Area All Bihar Pension amount 500 rupees per month Medium of application Online / offline mode official website http://elabharthi.bih.nic.in/ Plan type Social Security Pension Scheme Bihar

Eligibility / eligibility conditions for Bihar Widow Pension Scheme

Eligibility Conditions for Vidhwa Pension Yojana Bihar – The Bihar government has put certain conditions for widowed women under this scheme. Any widowed woman can avail the benefit of this scheme by following these conditions.

To get the benefit of widow pension scheme, the applicant woman must be a permanent resident of the state of Bihar.

To take advantage of this scheme, the widow woman must be over 18 years of age.

Only poor women can get the benefit of this scheme in the state of Bihar.

Women will also have to show income certificate to take advantage of this scheme.

It is also compulsory for widow women to have Aadhaar card

List of documents required for widow pension scheme

List of documents required for Widow Pension Scheme Bihar In order to apply for widow pension scheme in Bihar state, the applicant woman must have some necessary documents. The details of which are given below:

Aadhaar Card photo copy Identity Card Housing certificate income certificate Death Certificate of Husband Bank Account Photo

Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme Bihar

(A) Payment Procedure for Vidhwa Pension Yojna Bihar: – The Bihar government has distributed the amount received by the widow women under this scheme in two installments of 6-6 months. The first installment will be provided in the month of April to September and the second installment in the month of October to March.

(B) Amount received under Widow Pension Scheme Bihar: – Under this scheme, an amount of 500 rupees per month will be provided to the widowed women by the government. Through which those women will get financial help, so that they can remain self-reliant on themselves. See below the complete list of pension scheme list Bihar.

Social Security Pension Scheme Bihar List 2021

Various Departments of Bihar Government like Education Department, Social Welfare Department, SC / ST Welfare, Backward / Most Backward Welfare Department, Social Security Pension (SSP) The Minorities Welfare Department, Disability Allowance and Free Cycle for Girls, Student Free Education, Dress Reading and Reading Material, Scholarship related to various schemes are being implemented. Successful implementation of these schemes would require the consolidated identification of beneficiaries, consolidated and centralized collection and processing of the information associated with them, sharing the necessary data sets as needed. Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Pension Yojana Bihar The beneficiaries under the scheme will be old and widow women.

Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 2021 Application Form

Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme Application Form – To apply for widow pension scheme in Bihar state, you will have to click on this official website.

official website: Vidhwa Pension Yojana Bihar

After clicking this link, the home page of e-service Bihar will open.

On this page you Application form for social security pension scheme will get.

will get. Here, you have to fill the widow pension scheme online form carefully.

First type of plan “Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme” Choose

Choose Then in this form you fill the details of the applicant, full address of residence, bank details, self-declaration and consent, etc. and click on the ‘I Agree’ button.

After that, upload all the required documents online.

In this way you can fill Vidhwa Pension Yojana Bihar Online Application Form.

Bihar Vidhwa Pension Form Kaise Bhare?

If you want to fill the application form of Bihar widow pension scheme offline, then click on the link given below “Indra Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme” Download the form in PDF format.

download: Vidhwa Pension Bihar Application Form PDF

Click on the link above and download the application form. After that, fill the widow pension scheme form correctly. After filling in the application form, check it once. If you find any mistake in the form, then your form will not be valid. Now submit the application form with all the necessary documents to the concerned departmental office.

After submitting the form to the office, you will get a registration slip from there. You can keep that slip with you. Through this slip you can check your application status in future.

View Bihar Widow Pension Scheme List: http://elabharthi.bih.nic.in/

