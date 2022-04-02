Wife and cyclist ask ‘pink ronde’ for sick Lara: “Can’t chase away illness, but maybe help carry it”

Bring a large number of pink balloons for Lara on Sundays during her tour of Flanders. This is a remarkable call that is going viral on social media. Lara is almost two years old and is battling leukemia. Vout van Aert’s wife Sarah Dee Bee, who can’t start herself on Sunday, has already supported the action, like radio presenter Julie van den Stein. Even Decieinck—quick step cyclists Zdenek Stybar, Tim Declerc and Yves Lampert—appealed in a video.