Wife finds Rob de Nij (79) unconscious at home: “Shocked me”

Rob de Nijs, who was admitted to hospital urgently last week, is improving. The 79-year-old Dutch singer has been shifted to a rehabilitation center to recover, his wife Henriette said.

De Nij was found unconscious at home by his wife last week. His heart rate and blood pressure were very low. “I was surprised,” Henriette told the Dutch newspaper on Saturday PersonalI “It was about half past eleven, I came downstairs and saw Rob sitting on the chair there. Dull, pale. His eyes were wide open, he was grumbling a bit, but overall I could immediately see that something was wrong. I immediately thought: 112,

Corona virus infection was found in the hospital.

De Nijs’ planned farewell concert at Amsterdam’s Giggo Dome, which will take place today…