Wife of Hank Williams Jr.—Mary Jane Thomas—Dies Unexpectedly

The wife of Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 22 in Jupiter, Florida, according to the family. Mary Jane Thomas, who married Hank Williams Jr. in 1990, was at the Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa when, around 5:00 p.m., a call was made to officials. Mary Jane was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mary Jane Thomas is believed to have been 58 years old, although some reports put her age at 61.

Although the investigation into Mary Jane’s death is preliminary, there are early indications that she suffered a complication after a medical procedure, possibly a blood clot, according to a family source. Death is not being considered at the moment…