LATEST

Wife of Hank Williams Jr.—Mary Jane Thomas—Dies Unexpectedly

Posted on
Wife of Hank Williams Jr.—Mary Jane Thomas—Dies Unexpectedly
Hank Williams Jr. / Sam Williams / Mary Jane Thomas / Katie Williams

The wife of Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 22 in Jupiter, Florida, according to the family. Mary Jane Thomas, who married Hank Williams Jr. in 1990, was at the Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa when, around 5:00 p.m., a call was made to officials. Mary Jane was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mary Jane Thomas is believed to have been 58 years old, although some reports put her age at 61.

Although the investigation into Mary Jane’s death is preliminary, there are early indications that she suffered a complication after a medical procedure, possibly a blood clot, according to a family source. Death is not being considered at the moment…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
538
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
475
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
430
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
405
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top