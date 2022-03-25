LATEST

Wife of Supreme Court Justice Thomas texted Trump chief about overturning 2020 election

Posted on
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Drew Anger | Getty Images

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows to work to reverse President Joe Biden’s victory in a series of text messages sent shortly after the election in 2020 , which was an acquaintance. NBC News confirmed the investigation.

A cache of 29 text messages, copies of which were obtained by The Washington Post/CBS News and CNN, shows a frantic dialogue between Thomas, a conservative activist who goes by Ginny, and …

