Wife Zee5 Movie Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Plot | Streaming

Description of Wife Zee5 Movie: Zee5 has some awesome release lineups and now they are trying to make at least good content and they are taking on some fantastic actors, in this league, Gurmeet Chaudhary has joined Zee5 for an upcoming film , Here in the post we are going to tell you the complete information about the film

Wife is an upcoming horror thriller film based on the life of a married couple, when the newly married couple comes to live in a house, they feel bad and face some scary and unpleasant experiences, how they Were concerned, know that you will have to watch the entire film on Zee5.

cast

The film features Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sayani Dutta, Bengali actress known for films like Jaddu Kadai, Chorobali and others. The web series is directed and directed by director Sarmad Khan. More details about the cast and crew will be revealed after the release of the film.

The film is all set to release on Zee5 for its premium users from 19 March 2021, the film will be released on 12M Midnight on Zee5 in Hindi audio with subtitles.

Trailer / Teaser

The official look of the film was released a few days ago by the makers, the final trailer of the movie is expected to be released by the second week of March 2021, you can check the official first look of the film on the social media handle Z5.

This was all about the Zee5 original horror thriller film The Wife, what are your thoughts on this ?, please let us know in the comment section, for more such posts and updates on the web and oats stay with us.