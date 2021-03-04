Wild cheerleaders brawl to cancel high school season

When you think about sports fights, many things should come to mind.

“Malice in the Palace” It is still the NBA’s oldest controversy. when how? Andre Johnson threw down with Courtland Finnegan During an NFL game? What about Nolan Ryan Beats Robin Ventura Not OutThe They are all good examples, and it happened against the next two cheerleading teams.

What began as a classic duel routine competition between East St. Louis High School and Trinity Catholic High School suddenly turned into a scuffle. When both teams entered a big fight at the Elton Shootout at Elton High School Illinois.







The incident happened so fast and a team was in some major hot water for it.

East St. Louis vs Trinity Catholic Cheerleaders Fight

related: The batter throws the bat into the pitcher after being plunked

At first everything seemed normal. The cheerleaders of the two teams were talking about it as if it were a film. bring it on. Then all hell broke loose.

Not only was the duel routine over, but East St. Louis Senior High School also canceled its cheerleading schedule for the rest of the season, KMOV.com.

“We expect our teams to protect the safety of athletes, officials, coaches and spectators at sporting events. We regret that our cheerleading team did not conduct themselves in line with these expectations. After thorough investigation, the results were administered. Were made which resulted in the immediate completion of the cheerleading season for this school year. We will not lower our expectations and will continue to take stringent action if safety and sportsmanship are compromised. “ – Former St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Fever

In addition to superintendent Arthur Klaver, the Archdiocese of St. Louis also issued a statement regarding the incident with Trinity Catholic cheerleaders, KSDK.com.

“The Archdioc of St. Louis is aware of the change. This event does not align with the mission of school and church teaching. We believe the school leadership is taking the necessary steps to ensure that this will never happen again. “

The cheerleading team being suspended for the rest of the season may seem a bit harsh, but the Saturday, February 1, 2020 fight will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

This article was originally published on February 7, 2020.