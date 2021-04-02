Wild Dog 1 (First) Day Box Office Collection Review Rating Starring Nagarjuna – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Wild Dog 1 (First) Day Box Office Collection Review Rating Starring Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna is all set to hit theaters in this Friday’s post lockdown. So, finally the most awaited project Wild Dog is coming to perform at the box office. The movie is going to start on 2 April 2021, Friday. Wild Dog is a Telugu language film which comes with a lot of noise. It is one of those films that is coming up with very high expectations. But the wild dogs are colliding with another anticipated film Sultan, which has one of the most talented actors in the Tamil film industry Karthi, sharing the screen with national crush Rashmika Mandana. It is one of the versatile and iconic actors of Tollywood Nagarjuna during the return of Wild Dog, increasing the hype of the film.

Also, Wild Dog is going for its grand release after much waiting. So, get ready to watch the action-packed film, as well as the ensemble. It is believed that the film will surely bring havoc at the box office. As per the latest reports the latest interviewers revealed that the full cast of the show underwent heavy army training as the film demands breathtaking stunts as well as a dynamic physique of lead.

Well, Wild Dogs has written that Ashishanor revolves around a number of terrorist incidents taking place across the nation. The film also features the Gokul Chat bombings. Leading actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is playing the role of ACP Vijay Verma, a proven man who handles his responsibilities with dedication. His patriotic thinking takes him along with the propagation of declining terrorism in the nation as a whole.

As we mentioned above, the film ties some of the most versatile actors in the industry with ropes. It also features some of the illustrious actors from the Hindi film industry including Dia Mirza and Atul Kulkarni. It is promising mass entertainment in theaters. Wild Dog is directed by Ashishanore Solomon and produced by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy under the production banner of Mattini Entertainment. The film’s cinematography is done by Shenil Dev.

Apart from Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film also starred Bollywood diva Diya Mirza and Sayami Kher in pivotal roles. While Atul Kulkarni, Ali Raza, Appaji Ambasaria, and Avijit Dutt are appearing in important roles. All fans of Nagarjuna get your bookings done for Wild Dog and enjoy cinema on the big screen. Stay tuned with Sophia Telecast for more information and all the latest updates of the Wild Dog First Day Box Office Collection.

