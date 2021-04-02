Wild Dog 1st (First) Day Box Office Collection Review Ratings Starring Nagarjuna







Nagarjuna is all set to hit the theatres this Friday post lockdown. So, finally the most anticipated project Wild Dog is coming to perform at the box office. The movie is going to commence on 2 April 2021, Friday. Wild Dog is a Telugu language movie arriving along with much noise. It is one of those movies coming with immensely high expectations. But Wild Dogs is clashing with another anticipated movie Sulthan featuring one of the most talented actors of Tamil Film Industry Karthi sharing the screen along with the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. While coming back to Wild Dog it is also featuring one of the versatile and reputed actors of Tollywood Nagarjuna which is raising the hype of the movie.

Besides, Wild Dog is going for its grand release after much wait. So, get ready to witness the action-pack movie along with a pristine ensemble of cast. It is being assumed that the movie will bring havoc at the box office for sure. According to the latest reports got to know from the latest interviewers that the complete cast of the show underwent heavy army training as the movie demand a dynamic physique of lead along with breathtaking stunts.

Wild Dog Collection 1st Day

Well, Wild Dogs has been written by Ashishnor revolves around numerous terrorist incidents happening across the Nation. The movie also covers the Gokul Chat Bomb Blast. The lead actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is portraying the role of ACP Vijay Verma who is a perfect man handling all of his responsibilities with dedication. His patriotic thinking makes him go with the propaganda of diminishing terrorism in the nation completely.

As we mentioned above that the movie ropes some of the most versatile actors in the film industry. It also casts some of the Brilliant actors from the Hindi movie industry including Dia Mirza and Atul Kulkarni. It is promising mass entertainment in the theatres. Wild Dog is directed by Ashishnor Solomon and produced by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy under the production banner of Matinee Entertainment. The cinematography of the movie is done by Shaneil Deo.

Apart from Nagarjuna Akkineni the movie also cast Bollywood Diva Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in the leading roles. Whereas Atul Kulkarni, Ali Reza, Appaji Ambarsaria, and Avijit Dutt appearing in the vital roles.