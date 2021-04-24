LATEST

Wild Dog (2021) Full Movie leaked on Movierulz

Wild Dog Movie download

Wild Canine (2021 ) Full Film leaked on Movierulz free of charge obtain: Wild Canine is the newest thriller film that stars Telugu Famous person Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher, and She’s Mirza in lead roles. The film was launched theatrically on 02 April 2021 and receives rave opinions from audiences. The movie is at the moment streaming on-line on Netflix. In the meantime, the pirated model of the film was leaked on well-liked many torrent web sites. Wild Canine film obtain hyperlink is on the market on Movierulz, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Moviesda, Filmywap, and different Torrent web sites. The hyperlinks are additionally shared on the Telegram app.

Wild Canine film is an motion thriller film written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, produced by Niranjan and Avnesh Reddy below the banner Matinee Entertainments. S.S Thaman has composed the movie’s rating. It options Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni performs as NIA agent together with Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher in a pivot function. The plot is predicated on the true occasions of Hyderabad bombings and their investigations by means of NIA company.

Wild Dog Movie

Many of the pirate web sites present the newest films and it presents within the decision of 360p, 480p, 720p. We request our customers and followers to not help piracy, watch the film on theatres and OTT platforms.

Wild Dog Movie Download

Wild Canine Film Full Particulars

Film Identify: Wild Canine
Style: Thriller Drama
Forged: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Mayank Parakh, Prakash
Director and Scriptwriter: Ahishor Solomon
Producer: Niranjan Reddy, Anvesh Reddy
Music Director: S Thaman

