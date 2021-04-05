Wild Dog 3rd/4th Day Box Office Collection Total Earning Report Income Kamai Vasool

Another massive hit is got its release on Friday named “Wild Dog”. The most anticipating movie is ready to boost the competition in the industry. A very huge number of fans waiting for the movie because they want to watch the complete story to know more about it. The movie is in the Telugu Language and arrived at the theatres with very genuine applause. Also, fan’s expectation from the movie is extremely high and many people went to the theatres to watch it. The biggest competition in the front of Wild Dog is Sulthan. Both the movie took theatres together and collecting much love from the audience.

The director of the movie is Ashishor Solomon who debuts his career with Wild Dog. If we talk about the producers then the movie produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment. The concept of the movie revolves around the terrorist attacks that happened in India. The makers trying to highlight the incident that happened in the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007. The star cast of the movie is given below who already well-known personalities.

Nagarjuna Akkineni as Vijay Varma aka Wild Dog, an NIA agent

Dia Mirza as Priya Varma

Saiyami Kher as Arya Pandit

Atul Kulkarni as DGP Hemanth

Ali Reza as Ali Reza

If we talk about the star members then all the personalities who worked in it are superb and awesome. A very huge number of people are extremely waiting to watch the outstanding performance of the members. The expected Wild Dog Box Office Collection is Rs. 4 Crores on its opening day. Now, we will update all the information related to the Box Office Collection to give you accurate detail of the movie. The movie also doing very well in the theatres.

The movie will be very genuinely collecting huge applause from the audience. Many people loving the story and the performance of the personalities. One of the most prominent and brilliant personalities named Nagarjuna appears in the movie are giving his massive performance. Wild Dog Box Office Collection will be updated here because many people searching for it. On the other hand, Bollywood Diva Dia Mirza will be also appearing in the movie and giving her fabulous performance to allure all the fans. So, if you interested to know more about the movie then stay tuned with us and get all the updates related to Wild Dog.