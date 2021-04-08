Wild Dog And Sulthan Movie OTT Release Dates And Satellite Rights – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

LATEST

Wild Dog and Sulthan Movie OTT release dates and satellite rights

Wild Dog and Sulthan Movie: Hello! Looking for OTT release dates from Wild Dog and Sulthan? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Here we’ve updated Wild Dog and Sulthan OTT release dates and some other details.

Wild Dog and Sulthan are both action thriller movies. These films will be released in all theaters on the same day, i.e. April 2, 2021. Few viewers choose to watch the movie on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, etc .; for them, we’ve updated Wild Dog and Sulthan’s OTT release dates. The OTT release dates and full information related to them are provided below.

Wild Dog and Sulthan Movie OTT release dates and satellite rights

Wild Dog is an upcoming action thriller movie written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher will star in this movie.

Wild Dog was initially slated to release on Netflix because of the pandemic. Now that the pandemic has ended and theaters are 100% occupied, makers have changed their decision. Now the film is all set to release on April 2, 2021, theatrically.

The digital rights of this movie are with Netflix and the release date of OTT has not yet been confirmed. But the makers of the film will announce the date very soon. The satellite rights to the film are not being given to any channel and details have yet to be disclosed.

Sulthan OTT release date

Sulthan is also an upcoming action thriller movie written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. This film is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2021, in both Tamil and Telugu. Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead roles in this movie.

sulthan there

SR Prabhu, the film producer, has revealed that this film was actually scheduled for release on the OTT platform due to the pandemic. The OTT rights were given to Hotstar, while the satellite rights were given to Vijay TV.

But now the pandemic is over and the makers decided to release the film in the cinema. It has yet to be confirmed whether Hotstar still owns the digital rights to this movie. And the OTT release date will be announced soon.

