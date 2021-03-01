Wild Dog exclusively in theaters on April 2 – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Wild Dog exclusively in theaters on April 2

Published by TheMiracleTechDeskMarch 01, 2021

Nagarjuna is playing an intense role as NIA agent Vijay Verma in the upcoming action thriller Wild Dog. The makers have announced the release date via a poster today.

The film will hit the screens on April 2 as a summer attraction. And the makers specifically mentioned that the film’s release was exclusively in theaters.

Reportedly, Wild Dog, directed by Aishor Solomon, is based on true events. Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher will be seen in important roles of Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy of Matinee Entertainment in the film.

