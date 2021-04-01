Wild Dog Movie Download Leaked on Telegram

Wild Dog (2021)

An Action thriller upcoming Indian film Wild Dog is featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher, and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles. The Wild Dog film, based on true terrorist events that took place in Hyderabad, is written and directed by debutant director Ashishor Solomon while produced jointly by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy on Matinee Entertainment banner.

Music director Thaman has given music for this film. This film is going to be released on 2nd April.

Nagarjunas’ upcoming action thriller film Wild Dog is made on the theme of bomb blasts and terrorist events that shook the Pearl City Hyderabad in 2007. Nagarjuna will be appearing as Vijay Verma, an NIA, and encounter specialist while Saiyami Kher playing a RAW agent in this film. Nagarjuna was trained with respect to combating fights, holding guns, and communicating with his co-officers during on duty, and more.

The action sequence was done by internationally acclaimed choreographer Davi Ismalone who is popular for his job in popular international movies like Fast & Furious 7, A Man Will Rise, and Ong-Bak. The Filmmaker took to social media Twitter to share the film release on 2nd April 2021.

It’s believed that this film will have a digital release. However, the filmmakers cleared those false propagated claims and shared the theatrical release date.

Akkineni Nagarjunas’ most sought-after thriller film is all set to hit the theatres on 2nd April 2021. This film is going to compete with other most big films like Puneeth Rajkumars’ Yuvarathna, Gopichands’ Seetimaarr. It’s fierce completion among these films and it’s quite interesting to see which film is going to be bombed at the box office and which one will run successfully at the box-office.

It’s allegedly said that Wild Dog before it gets released in theatres, has been leaked on the Telegram website. It’s a quite popular website known for leaking the latest films.

NOTE: APRIL FOOL 🤣🤣🤣 From Matinee Entertainment !!!

This uploads the latest films including Nagarjunas’ action thriller film Wild Dog. Moviemakers and cast and crew of the film have several times requested the audience not to watch pirated movies. Piracy has been one of the major challenges the film producers facing ever since the film was born. Though the Indian Govt took several stringent measures to curb piracy, it has borne no fruit. Individuals must stop watching pirated content.

Disclaimer:

Users are requested not to watch pirated movies. Instead, go to theatres and watch the film without any issues. These latest films will premiere on OTT platforms. Therefore, if you’re not inclined to go to theatres to watch the latest films, then wait for few more days to watch the latest films on OTT platforms.