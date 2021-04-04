Wild Dog Movie Team Will Perform Grace The Show – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Hello, all people are welcome so everyone welcomes the new Sunday and it is time to join with all the new Sundays. We all know that Indian viewers are crazy only for reality shows and Dance Plus and Start Music, these are some of the shows that can dominate all reality shows as well. Dance Plus is about to hit another stage, with Start Music also dominating the TRP charts. The major reason behind this is the innovative concept of the show. As if it is not just a singing battle, all battle rides determine performance, but are sports instead.

Start music

As per the latest sneak peek of the show, we are going to see the lead actors of the latest action thriller Wild Dog. It features a distinguished and classical actor from the film industry Nagarjuna. The latest glimpses have simply left the audience completely restless. Viewers can now shoot two arrows with two motives as they will get some electrifying dance performances and at the same time, they are about to see their favorite actor Nagarjuna on their favorite show.

Wild Dog is considered one of the most awaited films of the year. This is the same film for which Nagarjuna took a break from his host in one of the most controversial and expensive Telugu shows Bigg Boss. Now, finally, the audience has a chance to experience a great action thriller with a great actor on the big screen. The film is released on 2 April 2021 and since it has been a great gross at the box office. Well, this is the opening weekend for the film and it is experiencing a word of mouth either from the audience and from the critics.

Wild Dog revolves around many terrorist attacks in India. The film also covered the Gokul Chat bomb blast in the year 2007. The film is directed by Ashishanoor Solomon and is produced by S. under the production banner Matinee Entertainment. Niranjan and K is produced by Anvesh Reddy. Wild Dog cast Nagarjuna, Diya Mirza, Sayami Kher in the lead roles. He is seen in important roles with Atul Kulkarni, Ali Raza and Avijit Dutt. So, if you have not seen the film at your nearest theater and have booked your tickets. Otherwise, get all the panoramic scenes in Star Singer on Start Singer. Stay in the loop with social telecasts for more information about Start Music.

