Wild Dog Overseas Release by Nirvana Cinemas – TheMiracleTech

Nirvana Cinema, which is known for bringing various genre films like Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Avey, 118, Anando Brahma, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athareya and many other well-made films, will now bring Wilddog to Telugu audiences abroad .

Starring Raja Nagarjuna, Junglee Dog is produced by Matinee Entertainment, which previously produced films such as Gaganam, Kasham and Ghazi.

Wild Dog is made based on true events and in the film Nagarjuna is seen essaying a different character. Her look is very spectacular and stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Wait till April 02 to see Nagarjuna unseen in action.

Written, directed by Ahishore Solomon, the film has musical scores by SS Thaman.

Nirvana Cinema is yet again distraught to go for a Wild Dog release, only to provide a unique film viewing experience for foreign audiences who prefer different, novel content films. Wild Dog appears to offer freshness and promises not to be a regular film.

