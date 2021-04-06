Wild Dog Telugu Full Movie 720p Download Isaimini – Tech Kashif

Wild Dog Telugu Full Movie: Wild Dog is a Telugu language movie that will be released in theaters on April 2, 2021. This is an action adventure movie based on a very amazingly interesting mystery story. The story of the movie is based on a true story and contains a lot of action, mystery, drama and a few more things. Director Ahishor Solomon directed the film and he also directed super hit Mahesh Babu Maharshi Film which was released in 2019. Wild Dog production by Niranjan Reddy, Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment production company.

This movie Music composed by the talented S. Thaman and screenplay by Ahishor Solomon, Kiran Kumar. The very famous Telugu movie actor Akkineni Nagarjuna plays the lead role. He is a very talented actor who has worked in many great movies before, such as Manam (2014), Mass (2004), Don (2007), Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016), Devadas (2018). Beautiful actress Saiyami Kher plays the lead role of the female character. She is a talented and hot looking actress who has worked in many hit movies before, such as Mirzya (2016), Mauli (2018), Choked (2020), Unpaused (2020) and others.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza also appears in this movie and also plays a major role in this movie. She plays her role in the movies Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Salam Mumbai (2016), Thappad (2020) and Sanju (2018). Wild Dog movie also features Malhotra Shivam, Anish Kuruvilla, Kelly Dorji, Ali Reza and another talented supporting cast. This movie was recently released in theater in original Telugu language, Hindi Dubbed. So watch Wild Dog Telugu the full movie in the theater.

