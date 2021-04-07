Wild Dog Till Today Box Office Collection Total Income & Earning Reports







Hello, all the entertainment lovers, so, one of the much-hyped movie Wild Dog featuring the only one Nagarjuna Akkineni also considered as Tollywood most reputed actor. Wild Dog is also one of the most awaited movies of the ongoing year. The movie is currently entered in its first week after its slow first weekend at the box office with its indolent performance. The movie has generated a lot of pre-release buzz even then doesn’t emerge out as it was supposed. Now, it is performing in its first week and still lacking of an audience in the theatres. Various is being said behind the dawdle performance. We are going to emphasize the reasons behind it below.

According to the latest box office collection reports, the movie has started its theatrical journey at the box office on 2nd April 2021 and came up with a low first-day box office collection. It just managed to add ₹1.21 crores to the bag on its first day. The first-day collection of the movie is low but still considered as satisfactory when it comes to its second-day figures. The movie has faced a huge drop in figures and limited with considered 64 Lakhs.

On behalf of the reports, it only manages to fetch considered ₹60 Lakhs in the circuits of Andhra Pradesh and termagant. In the complete Telugu region, it garnered ₹2.50 crores as its third day box office collection. In its first weekend, Wild Dog obtained Rs 4.50 crores along with a contribution overseas. It is being assumed that it will face more difficulty overcome its lazy run. Wild Dog is underperforming now, the prominent reason behind this indolent run is restriction, competition, and some of the loopholes which is finding it difficult to impress the audience.

Another vital problem is that the restrictions is going to enhance due to the spikes in the cases. It might affect the run of the movie and figures either. Besides, Wild Dog depicting the story of NIA Agent Vijay Verma. The movie has been inspired by several real incidents that happened across India. It also covers the Gokul Chat Bomb Blast in 2007. Helmed by Ashishsor Solomon and produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under the production banner of Matinee Entertainment. Along with Nagarajuna, Wild Dog also cast Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in the leading roles. Stay in the loop for all further information regarding Wild Dog Box Office Collection.