ENTERTAINMENT

Wild Dog Till Today Box Office Collection Total Income & Earning Reports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Wild Dog movie



Hello, all the entertainment lovers, so, one of the much-hyped movie Wild Dog featuring the only one Nagarjuna Akkineni also considered as Tollywood most reputed actor. Wild Dog is also one of the most awaited movies of the ongoing year. The movie is currently entered in its first week after its slow first weekend at the box office with its indolent performance. The movie has generated a lot of pre-release buzz even then doesn’t emerge out as it was supposed. Now, it is performing in its first week and still lacking of an audience in the theatres. Various is being said behind the dawdle performance. We are going to emphasize the reasons behind it below.

Wild Dog movie

According to the latest box office collection reports, the movie has started its theatrical journey at the box office on 2nd April 2021 and came up with a low first-day box office collection. It just managed to add ₹1.21 crores to the bag on its first day. The first-day collection of the movie is low but still considered as satisfactory when it comes to its second-day figures. The movie has faced a huge drop in figures and limited with considered 64 Lakhs.

On behalf of the reports, it only manages to fetch considered ₹60 Lakhs in the circuits of Andhra Pradesh and termagant. In the complete Telugu region, it garnered ₹2.50 crores as its third day box office collection. In its first weekend, Wild Dog obtained Rs 4.50 crores along with a contribution overseas. It is being assumed that it will face more difficulty overcome its lazy run. Wild Dog is underperforming now, the prominent reason behind this indolent run is restriction, competition, and some of the loopholes which is finding it difficult to impress the audience.

Another vital problem is that the restrictions is going to enhance due to the spikes in the cases. It might affect the run of the movie and figures either. Besides, Wild Dog depicting the story of NIA Agent Vijay Verma. The movie has been inspired by several real incidents that happened across India. It also covers the Gokul Chat Bomb Blast in 2007. Helmed by Ashishsor Solomon and produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under the production banner of Matinee Entertainment. Along with Nagarajuna, Wild Dog also cast Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in the leading roles. Stay in the loop for all further information regarding Wild Dog Box Office Collection.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
725
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
722
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
719
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
718
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
712
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
698
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
668
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
609
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
581
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
578
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top