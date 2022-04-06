‘Wild One’ singer, ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ actor turns 79 – Deadline

Bobby Riddell, teen idol born in the early 1960s, whose hits included “Volare” and “Wild One” and who participated in a scene-stealing dance number with Ann-Margret in the 1963 film. goodbye birdie, died today. He was 79 years old.

His death was reported by a CBS affiliate of Philadelphia. Additional details were not immediately available.

In the early 60s pop was so engrossed in the milieu that the musical grease Named his Rydell High School after him, Bobby Rydell recorded some local hits before scoring his first Top 20 with “Kissin’ Time” in 1959. That song earned him a spot on Australian concert tours with The Everly Brothers, The Crickets and others.

Their next hit was even bigger: “We Got Love” went gold, followed by “Wild One”, 1960 …