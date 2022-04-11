Wild weather is expected to hit tomorrow as Pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly hits NZ. approaches to

Weather warnings are in place for much of the North Island from tomorrow as Pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly approaches New Zealand – bringing with it heavy rain and severe thunderstorms up to 140 km/h.

The downgraded cyclone, which formed near New Caledonia six days ago, is moving northwest to New Zealand.

MetService warns that this could be a significant weather event and will have wide-ranging effects.

Heavy rain warnings continue for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Fiordland.

Just two weeks ago the Tairaviti Gisborne area was hit by heavy rain and flooding, and the region is likely to see 300 mm of rain in a 27-hour period from 6 pm to tomorrow.

MetService said it could rain heavily…