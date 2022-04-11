Wildwood High alum Frank Vogel is expected to be fired by the Lakers

The Los Angles Lakers have fired three-year head coach Frank Vogel, a Wildwood High School alum, after a 33-49 season missing the playoffs. The team is expected to make it official on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I’m going to enjoy tonight, celebrate what these youngsters did, and we’ll tackle that tomorrow,” Vogel said when asked about his job status after the Lakers’ final on Sunday.

The Lakers hired Vogel after being ruled out a season before the start of the 2019-2020 season. He helped lead the Lakers to the NBA title during that first season and went 42–30 the previous season, being knocked out in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

He ended his three-year tenure in Los Angeles with a 127–98 record and an NBA title.

Vogel graduated from Wildwood High School in 1991.