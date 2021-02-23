ENTERTAINMENT

Will 8,000 VFX shots be used for Prabhas’s Adi Purush?

8,000 VFX shots to be used for Prabhas etc. men
8,000 VFX shots to be used for Prabhas etc. men

Rebel star Radiance Brought to life the mythological drama Adi purush. Bollywood director Om Raut is making it in a big way. The T series is funding the project. It is said that a large budget has been allocated for the project. Already, the shooting of the film is going on and is happening at a very fast pace.

Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the film. The actress who plays Sita in the film is yet to be chosen. It has already been announced that Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh in the film. Adi Purush needs to do a lot of VFX work. It is said that 8,000 VFX shots will be used for the film.

Half of the total budget of the film will be spent largely and on VFX and CGI.

