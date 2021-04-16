Will AB de Villiers return to international cricket? Mark Boucher hinted to play in T20 World Cup

South Africa’s head coach Mark Boucher has indicated AB de Villiers’ return to worldwide cricket. He stated that this veteran participant could make a comeback to worldwide cricket earlier than the T20 World Cup to be held this yr. Boucher revealed that he had a dialog with de Villiers earlier than IPL 2021 started. Boucher stated that the dialog continues to be very open. After the tip of IPL 2021, he’ll talk with de Villiers once more.

Boucher stated, “I talked to him earlier than leaving for the IPL. The dialog is kind of open now. AB is the person who needs to do nicely within the IPL to show himself. He’s nonetheless on this planet. There are essential gamers in cricket and might dominate at that degree ”. South Africa’s web site Timeslive.com was quoted as saying to ZA that Boucher informed reporters that I informed de Villiers, “Go do your job and I will speak to you within the final of the IPL.”

The 37-year-old AB de Villiers made his debut in IPL 2021. He scored a surprising 48 within the inaugural match in opposition to Mumbai Indians whereas enjoying for RCB. Nevertheless, he might rating only one run within the subsequent match in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He introduced his retirement from worldwide cricket within the yr 2018. De Villiers performed 114 Exams, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s for South Africa.

