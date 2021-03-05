Will ABC let Chris Harrison back as host of ‘The Bachelor’? – TMT Daily

Ok, people strap in, because reality tv drama is happening Off screen And this is the time when we talk about it.

Chris Harrison, longtime host of the famous dating reality show the Bachelor, Has found himself in some hot water after making some surprising comments during an interview about a contestant from the current season of the show. The contestant is also facing backlash at the moment.

The whole situation started about a month ago, so let’s break down what’s going on and Then Look at what’s happening in the future.

Rachel Kirkconnell’s defeat

It all started when the Internet uncovered some internet history of Rachel Kirkconnell. Rachel – a front-runner from the current season – liked an image showing people posing in front of a Confederate flag. It was also revealed that he had participated in a Antebellum themed When she was eighteen years old.

This is enough to raise an eyebrow for most people, but considering the bachelor he is dying for is the first black bachelor in the show’s history of twenty seasons, it’s really talking people.

Chris Harrison would later do an interview about the subject, when he said something that he liked more than supporting Kirconel, which he did.

Commentary – Comment

One of the most quoting quotes around Harrison said, “Well, is this a good look in 2018? Or is it not a good look in 2021? ” Oh yeah. If he doesn’t feel uncomfortable enough for you, he asked it for the first black star The bachelor, Rachel Lindsay, who replied that it’s never okay.

When she asks him, she actually runs the point home, “If I went to that party, what would I represent that party?”

This interview was broadcast on the program on February 9, 2021 Apart from.

Harrison apologizes

Chris Harrison has since apologized for his words, though many feel that his apology is felt in a cursory manner and as if what he had to say. Even Michael Strahan, who later spoke with Harrison, said that “I felt like I got nothing but any surface reaction to this.”

Harrison has Apologized on instagram, Saying that he made a mistake, and he further apologized good Morning America When talked to Strathan. He also admitted that he was speaking with a “race educator and strategist” to learn.

At the end of the interview Harrison admits that he wants to continue hosting the Bachelor And despite taking some time, there is no intention of leaving.

Will ABC get him back?

Okay, here’s the question in most people’s minds – will ABC allow Chris Harrison to come back and host the Bachelor once again? If you want our Magic 8 Ball style answer – Outlook is not so good.

Have celebrities returned from a worse situation? Sure. However, ABC is a Disney-owned company, and they have made it clear that they are not prepared with such suspicious behavior.

The best example of this is Jeana Carano. She has been a big part Mandalorian, But eventually Lucasfilms (also owned by Disney) let them go because of the tweets that were the best. In fact, it has been said that they were is waiting To do it wrong for him again so that they can set him on fire.

If ABC is going to follow a similar policy, whether or not Harrison wants to continue hosting the show is irrelevant because ABC would no longer want it. On the other hand, we have seen that people maintain their work even after it gets worse. the Bachelor If the franchise decides on a face value for its pardon, the franchise may not get a new host.

–

What do you think Should Chris Harrison be replaced with a new host or would you like to return to Harrison the Bachelor Franchise because he has been doing this for so long? Let us know in the comments below!

