Will Aishu share the truth to Mayan?

Vijay television fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” by no means fails to entertain its viewers with it’s attention-grabbing plot. Earlier we noticed that Gayathri forewarned Aishu. Now we shall be see that Aishu will conceal the reality from all.

Within the final episode we noticed; Muthuraj was pretended like good to Aishu of their first night time. He tried to impress her. Aishu requested him to unite her together with her mother. He assured to her. He knowledgeable to her that she’s going to settle for her again if she give delivery to a child. Muthuraj postponed his first night time to impress Aishu. Mayan sat sadly. Maha tried to console him. Mayan shared his emotions to her. Mayan mentioned to her that Aishu is harmless she fell into his lure! Mayan requested Maha to regulate Aishu. He requested her to speak properly together with her. Chidambaram reached house and slapped Muthuraj for marrying Aishu secretly. He slapped Vadivu too for supporting him. Gayathri forewarned Aishu that she took a unsuitable determination. Aishu insulted Gayathri. She shared to her that at some point she’s going to perceive him. Aishu was dilemma. Mayan and Kathi had been discussing about one another. Muthuraj got here there to impress him. Mayan warned him to behave correctly!

In In the present day’s episode we see; Muthuraj is preserve teasing Mayan and Kathi. Mayan says to him that marrying harmless woman isn’t Victory. If he retains her blissful that’s actual success. Muthuraj informs to him that he won’t ever permit his sister to be blissful. Mayan glares him. Muthuraj says to him that he’s going to torture Aishu for every part. He pointed the insult he confronted. Mayan warns him when is Aishu stands towards Muthuraj is the final day of him. Muthuraj says to him its Mayan obligation to care for his sister and her husband. Maha and Aishu are consuming breakfast. Vadivu informs to Aishu that she may eat after Muthuraj eat. She not directly insults Maha and leaves. Maha advices to Aishu that she may perceive what’s life is? Marriage isn’t victory. If she change Muthuraj and dwell a contented life with him then everybody will overlook her mistake. Maha advices to her that she don’t wanna look ahead to others to eat. Aishu notices Muthuraj is consuming in room. She asks him to cease consuming. He refuses to do it. Aishu breaks the bottles. Muthuraj slaps Aishu. He reveals to her that he married to her to get revenge on Mayan and Gayathri for insulting him. Muthraj talks along with his woman buddy in entrance of her. Aishu regrets for marrying him. Fortune teller alerts Mayan and Kathi that they will face huge issues in upcoming days.

What is going to occur subsequent? Will Mayan help Aishu? Will Aishu reveal the reality to all?

What is going to occur subsequent? How will Aishu escape from Muthuraj’s lure?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions keep tuned with our house for extra updates.