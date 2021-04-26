LATEST

Will Anirudh And Bondita Part Ways?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Today's Barrister Babu Written Episode 26th April 2021: Will Anirudh And Bondita Part Ways?



In the present day’s episode of Barrister Babu begins with Bondita. Utilizing her Saree’s Pallu, Bondita wipes Anirudh tears. She asks him to not fear about her as she trusts him and his resolution. She tells Anirudh that she is aware of that he all the time thinks of her betterment. She provides that who will assist her changing into a Barrister. Their relation ended which exhibits that she is now alone in her journey t develop into educated. Anirudh says that he’ll all the time help her it doesn’t matter what. Anirudh continues that she has develop into his function of life and he can’t consider leaving her at any value.

Anirudh proclaims that he’ll make her Barrister. On one other hand, Sampoorna decides to interrupt the relation between Anirudh and Bondita. She pays cash to a person and tells him to unfold the information that Anirudh’s software bought accepted. She thinks that Trilochan would undoubtedly not like the choice of the court docket and can attempt to stop their relationship from getting ended. One other aspect, one couple involves Anirudh and expresses their disagreement with the court docket’s resolution. Anirudh thinks to make the couple perceive that it’s the precise resolution.

In the meantime, Anirudh’s papers fall on the bottom. Bondita additionally arrives. They each share a second because the ink falls upon their fingers. A music performs within the background. Some folks arrive within the Haveli. Trilochan asks Anirudh to consider his resolution of giving divorce to Anirudh. The latter tells them that they need to additionally not help this evil customized. He tries to make them perceive that this practice must be modified. Anirudh provides that he did the precise factor to use this petition in court docket. Anirudh continues to say that the little women get married to a person elder than them.

This snatches all the liberty of the ladies together with their desires which they’ve seen to develop into somebody. Later, Anirudh goes to Bondita and holds her fingers. He tells her that after they bought married it was because of the ongoing customized however now he has determined to let go of the connection as he doesn’t need Bondita to caught with endlessly the place she utterly neglect about her personal desires and wishes. Trilochan and the relations get apprehensive. After sharing his views, Anirudh ultimately lets go of Bondita’s fingers. The latter will get apprehensive. This was the written episode of Barrister Babu. For extra updates, comply with our website.


