Will Anokhi Manage To Save Shaurya?







Today’s episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins with Anokhi calling Babli. She asks her if she is fine. Babli answers that she is doing good but adds that Vineet has escaped. She further adds that she shouldn’t have come here as Vinnet came following her and became the kidnapper of Shaurya. Anokhi says that it’s her fault as she has not come to Goa in the first place. She blames herself and thinks that she is the cause of these problems. Anokhi sadly says that she didn’t think about Shaurya and was busy with her own stuff which caused this situation.

Meanwhile, Kanchan comes. She asks Anokhi not to blame herself as she is not done anything wrong. She tells Kanchan that she knows that it all happened because of her and says that she will bring Shaurya back at any cost. Later, Anokhi reaches the location where she had gone previously. She notices that someone is calling her name. Anokhi leans on the wall and asks Shaurya if he is inside and is taking her name. He repeats her name. Anokhi understands that Shaurya is behind the wall. Anokhi knocks to check. Shaurya also checks.

Anokhi decides to call ACP Ahir but the latter’s phone is switched off. She gets worried. Meanwhile, the goons call Shaan and demand 50 lakhs. They give 2 hours time to the family and asks them to arrange the money within the given time or else their Shaurya’s life will get in danger. Shaan gets scared and asks the goon how could they arrange that much amount in such a short span of time. Though, the goon disconnects the call. ACP Ahir suggests Shaan lie to the goons.

He says that they will tell the kidnapper that they brought 50 lakhs and when he will come in front then he will kidnap him. Shaan tells Ahir that he cannot take any risk. After that, Devi brings all of her pieces of jewellery and put them on the table. Later, every woman in the family gives their jewellery. Later, Shaan somehow manages to arrange money and take their leave to the kidnappers. Anokhi also tries to rescue Shaurya.

Shaan and Ahir reach the place where the goon had asked them to come. Shaan put the bag of money on a bike instructed by the goon. The goon notices that Shaan has brought the police. He uses a smog machine due to which Shaan and Ahir couldn’t notice that the goon took the money and ran away. He reaches the location angrily where Anokhi hides under a table. She hears the goon say that he will not leave Shaurya’s family. On another side, Shaan accuses Ahir of being so irresponsible. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’s written episode ends here.